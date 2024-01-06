Gold worth Rs 1.29 crore seized at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.29 crore from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 12 people, including 11 women.
A statement from the Bengaluru Customs on X (formerly Twitter) said all the passengers arrived from Madinah via Muscat and were intercepted by the air customs officials.
The photograph shared on X showed two kilos of gold ornaments, including chains and bangles, that was seized from the arrested passengers.
The accused have been taken into custody and investigations are under way, the note added.