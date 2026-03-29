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Golden Hour Network launched in Bengaluru to improve trauma care

Named after the critical ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour following injury, where timely intervention determines survival.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:00 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaHealthcareTrauma centre

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