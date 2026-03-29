<p>Bengaluru: The Golden Hour Network (GHN) was launched at the HOSMAT Traumacon 2026, a practice-driven trauma conference, on Saturday. </p>.<p>GHN is a structured, professional trauma care community that brings together surgeons trained within the HOSMAT ecosystem under a shared commitment to improve trauma care. </p>.<p>Named after the critical ‘Golden Hour’, the first hour following injury, where timely intervention determines survival.</p>.<p>Over the next six months, the GHN aims to establish its governance structure, onboard senior alumni and initiate its first clinical engagements. </p>.<p>The conference featured a comprehensive, full-day scientific agenda with over 25 expert-led sessions, covering upper limb trauma, complex lower limb injuries, paediatric trauma, non-union surgeries, complication management, medico-legal aspects and orthopaedic practice efficiency. </p>.<p>Anisha Chandy Eckardt, Managing Director, HOSMAT Hospitals, said: “Trauma care in India does not suffer from a lack of clinical expertise but from gaps in time, training and integration.” </p>