bengaluru

Golden jubilee at Nimhans

The institute celebrated 50 years of its establishment by releasing special postal covers.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 21:45 IST

BENGALURU, DHNS: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on Wednesday celebrated 50 years of its establishment by releasing special postal covers. 

Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, Nimhans, and guests of honour Dr C R Chandrashekar, former Senior Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, and S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, released postal covers that commemorated 50 years of the Neuro Centre and 70 years of All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).

(Published 14 February 2024, 21:45 IST)
