Golden jubilee at Nimhans

Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, Nimhans, and guests of honour Dr C R Chandrashekar, former Senior Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, and S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, released postal covers that commemorated 50 years of the Neuro Centre and 70 years of All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).