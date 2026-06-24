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Gone nuts: How a snapped bolt triggered Bengaluru Namma Metro's biggest disruption

Ridership fell by 60,000; BMRCL launches enquiry to prevent recurrence
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:26 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNamma Metro

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