Gone nuts: How a snapped bolt triggered Bengaluru Namma Metro's biggest disruption

<p>Bengaluru: Tuesday evening's technical snag that triggered the biggest disruption in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro's</a> history was caused by the snapping of a mildsteel bolt that connects the insulator and support structure holding up the electrified third rail, officials in the know said.<br><br>The disruption shut eight stations, including the Majestic interchange, plunged the heart of the city into traffic chaos and reduced the metro ridership by about 60,000, from the weekday average of 10.3 lakh to 9.69 lakh.<br><br>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has launched an inquiry to determine why the bolt snapped and take corrective measures to prevent recurrence.<br><br>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, BMRCL officials offered possible explanations of what went wrong and why.<br><br>Bengaluru's metro trains draw electrical power from the third rail, which operates at 750 V and is covered by a yellow fibreglass protective shroud.<br><br>The Current Collector Device (CCD), mounted under the train, makes sliding contact with the third rail to draw electrical power.</p>.Namma Metro resumes full Purple Line services after Tuesday evening chaos.<p>Bolts connect the insulator and support structure holding up the third rail. One bolt is installed every three metres.<br><br>One of these bolts appears to have broken, causing the assembly to droop out of alignment. Once the support sagged, the CCD or other components may have struck or improperly engaged parts of the third-rail bracket, similar to two wires touching after one sags.<br><br>"A hidden crack in the bolt may have gone undetected. Inspecting every nut and bolt for microscopic defects is impractical. Such incidents are rare and not expected under normal circumstances," a BMRCL official stated.<br><br>The affected section was on a curve, which requires careful maintenance, as even a slight change in alignment can cause abnormal contact between the CCD and supporting hardware, leading to damage.<br><br>"This bolt failure was not expected. While ageing of components is possible, the system has not reached a stage where age alone would explain the failure, especially since maintenance is carried out regularly. We are examining whether the bolt failed due to ageing, a pre-existing crack or vibration over time," the official explained.<br><br>The official compared it to an old ligament injury that may surface suddenly under stress despite existing unnoticed for years.<br><br>The train was travelling from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road </a>towards Cubbon Park. Around 6.30 pm, it passed through the tunnel and entered the station but stopped before fully reaching the platform. One coach remained inside the tunnel, but passengers were evacuated by walking through the train to coaches aligned with the platform and exiting normally.<br><br>The enquiry will examine when the bolt failed, test the material, review maintenance records, determine when it was last replaced and question relevant personnel, the official said.<br><br>Another senior official maintained that there was "absolutely no issue" with the train, which has a service life of 35 years. "This is the first time that such an issue has happened in the last 16 years," the official said.<br><br>According to the official, the impact on passenger operations could have been severe had the snag taken place sooner. "The peak hour starts at 4 pm. So two and a half hours were already over. Otherwise, the impact on ridership would have been worse," he stated.</p>