Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Good friends - Modi and Trump destroying India, world': Mallikarjun Kharge

He was addressing a mega convention where B K Hariprasad assumed charge as Karnataka Congress President.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us