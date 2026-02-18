<p>Bengaluru: One of the wagons of a new modified goods train derailed between Bidadi and Ramanagara around 5 pm on Tuesday, disrupting at least five train services. </p>.<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) dispatched an accident relief train from KSR Bengaluru to the site to expedite restoration efforts. The track was certified fit for train operations at 10 pm, and services in the affected section resumed subsequently, according to a news release. </p>.<p>The railway authorities cancelled three trains — 06526 (Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru), 66553 (KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram) and 66580 (Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru) — while train number 06525 (KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram) was short-terminated at Kengeri. The KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Express (train number 16216) was rescheduled from its origin point by an hour. </p>