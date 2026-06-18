Government lays down Bengaluru's economic hub plan

<p>Bengaluru: A high-level steering committee chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh reviewed the roadmap for transforming the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR) into a global economic growth hub, with officials discussing proposals that include new growth centres, a 287-km circular rail network, and expansion of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>.</p>.<p>The meeting examined a draft plan prepared by the Institute for Sustainability, Employment and Growth (ISEG) Foundation, under an agreement signed with the Karnataka government in May.</p>.<p>The plan envisions the BMR emerging as a leading hub for innovation, technology, Artificial Intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable urban development by 2037.</p>.<p>According to the presentation before the committee, the BMR — spanning about 8,000 sqkm — has a population of around 15 million and contributes over 43% of Karnataka’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), supporting approximately 3.8 million jobs.</p>.After Mysuru tragedy, Bengaluru pubs say safety is top priority.<p>The roadmap proposes the development of new growth centres both within and beyond Bengaluru’s existing urban limits. It also outlines a 287-km circular rail network, four Rapid Regional Transit System (RRTS) corridors, an additional 400–500 km of metro lines, and expansion of suburban rail services.</p>.<p>A second steering committee meeting is scheduled for July 28, followed by a third review in August. The final presentation is expected to be submitted to Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in the first week of September.</p>.<p>The government estimates that the initiative could help the BMR achieve an economy valued between $390 billion and $420 billion by 2037, while creating an additional 2.5 to 3 million jobs.</p>