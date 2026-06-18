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Government lays down Bengaluru's economic hub plan

The meeting examined a draft plan prepared by the Institute for Sustainability, Employment and Growth (ISEG) Foundation, under an agreement signed with the Karnataka government in May.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaShalini Rajneesh

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