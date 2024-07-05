Govt appoints S Balakrishnan as SPP in Prabuddha murder case

Bengaluru: The state government has appointed S Balakrishnan as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the R Prabuddha murder case.
On May 15, Prabuddha, a 20-year-old BBA student, was found dead with her wrist slit in the bathroom of her house in Padmanabhanagar, South Bengaluru. She also had minor cuts on her neck.
While the jurisdictional Subramanyapura police initially suspected suicide, a deeper investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy, who is a friend of Prabuddha’s brother.
Prabuddha’s mother, Sowmya KR, wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). She cited inconsistencies in the investigations conducted by the Subramanyapura police.
On June 24, the government transferred the case to the CID.
Published 04 July 2024, 19:52 IST