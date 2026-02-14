<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to fast-track the conversion of ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata, the state government has empowered joint commissioners (JCs) of all five municipal corporations in Bengaluru to approve requests for plots measuring up to 1,000 square metres (one gunta).</p>.<p>The delegation of powers is aimed at clearing around 7,000 pending applications, as commissioners had been delaying decisions.</p>.<p>Under Section 81 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, the power to approve single plots measuring up to 10,000 square metres (2.5 acres) vests with the commissioners of the five municipal corporations.</p>.<p>After the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) launched a new scheme allowing ‘B’ khata property owners to apply for ‘A’ khata by paying 5% of the guidance value, the civic body received about 7,000 applications within 100 days.</p>.<p>To clear these applications in the interest of public convenience, the government has now authorised joint commissioners to issue ‘A’ khata for plots measuring up to 10 guntas. The decision to delegate powers was reportedly taken due to delays by commissioners in clearing files.</p>.<p>Officials said each application generates approximately Rs 3 lakh in revenue. While the civic body stands to earn about Rs 200 crore from the 7,000 applications, it expects another 20,000 applications by the end of the year.</p>.<p>Before issuing ‘A’ khata under the new scheme — which partly falls under the erstwhile Akrama Sakrama initiative — joint commissioners or revenue officials must inspect the plot to verify whether land has been relinquished to the government for public use, whether it falls within the buffer zone of a waterbody or stormwater drain, and whether it has proper road access.</p>.<p>A resident of south Bengaluru who owns a 50x80 plot said he paid Rs 8.5 lakh to convert his ‘B’ khata property to ‘A’ khata. “The fee is definitely on the higher side, but ‘A’ khata does add value to the property,” he said.</p>.<p>While ‘A’ khata is issued to sites formed in layouts approved by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), a majority of properties on the city’s outskirts fall under ‘B’ khata due to the lack of statutory approvals such as DC conversion and change of land use (CLU).</p>.<p>The new scheme seeks to address this gap; however, property owners will continue to be deprived of parks, playgrounds and civic amenities available in approved layouts.</p>.<p>Officials added that the revenue generated from khata conversions will be used for infrastructure works, particularly to address traffic congestion.</p>