Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Govt authorises joint commissioners to approve ‘A’ khata conversion requests in Bengaluru

The delegation of powers is aimed at clearing around 7,000 pending applications, as commissioners had been delaying decisions.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 23:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 23:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us