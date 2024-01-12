Govt directs crematoriums to conduct last rites of Covid patients

The Health Department has directed local civic bodies and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure crematoriums across the state do not refuse to conduct the last rites of Covid patients.
In a circular issued on Thursday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare asked the authorities concerned to ensure crematorium staff conduct the last rites by taking all necessary precautionary measures.
The crematorium staff are advised to use N-95 masks, PPE kits, and gloves while performing the rituals. Local authorities have been asked to ensure these are disposed of in the right manner to prevent the spread of the virus.