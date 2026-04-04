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Govt employee cheated of Rs 1.23 lakh in Mudra loan scam

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been searching online for loan options when fraudsters identified and targeted him
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:38 IST
India NewsCrimescamFraudbengaluru crimeMudra Yojana

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