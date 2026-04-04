<p>Bengaluru: A 54-year-old government employee was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.23 lakh by fraudsters who promised to arrange a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/loan">loan</a> under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.</p>.<p>Mahadevapura police have registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The victim, Prakash EH, a resident of Udayanagar, said he was first contacted on WhatsApp by a man identified as Vijay, who offered to facilitate a Rs 20-lakh loan under the scheme. He was later approached by another person, Vinay, who reinforced the claims and gained his trust.</p>.<p>“Believing their assurances, I transferred money as instructed. Later, I realised I had been cheated,” Prakash told DH.</p>.Rs 13.72 lakh lost in fake online trading and investment scheme.<p>He then contacted the cybercrime helpline and filed a complaint with Mahadevapura police.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the phone numbers of the accused persons are currently switched off. “Efforts are underway to trace them,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been searching online for loan options when fraudsters identified and targeted him, eventually duping him of the money, the officer added.</p>