Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt ignores red flags, clears Rs 39,437 crore garbage deal for Bengaluru

The inflated cost of the contract even before the work could begin is among the primary objections flagged by the department.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 21:44 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaGarbage

Follow us on :

Follow Us