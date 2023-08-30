Govt moves to tackle Bengaluru's traffic problem

In the first major tender called by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after the Congress came to power in Karnataka, the civic body has received nine bidders for the preparation of a comprehensive infrastructure plan to address Bengaluru’s notorious traffic.
Though it is arguably the best response received for any BBMP tender, it didn't impress experts who said the city needs a "mobility plan" and not an "infrastructure plan".
The tender is significant as the winning bidder has to suggest a slew of measures to decongest traffic. The development also indicates the government is preparing the ground for undertaking several big-ticket projects in Bengaluru, such as the construction of small and large flyovers, building tunnel roads and addressing missing links by laying new roads.
Among the nine bidders is the Gurgaon-based AECOM India Pvt Ltd, which has already made multiple presentations on tunnel roads to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The government-run Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System Ltd (DIMS) and three other companies with experience in preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for Namma Metro have also thrown their hats in the ring.
The BBMP had extended the deadline to submit the bids at least thrice, providing more time for bidders, including global players, to participate.
"We have received a good response,” B S Prahlad, Engineer-in-Chief of the BBMP, told DH. "The system of taking up new projects in silos will be done away with as we will prepare a comprehensive plan for the entire city."
At a closed-door meeting, Shivakumar reportedly asked the BBMP to allocate funds for big projects instead of splurging money on minor and unnecessary works. The Congress party's election manifesto had proposed tunnel roads to decongest the city's core areas, as well as long elevated corridors in four directions.
Experts are, however, unhappy with the way the government is preparing solutions for Bengaluru.
"What the city needs is a comprehensive mobility plan, not an infrastructure plan," said Ashish Verma, Convener at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Sustainable Transportation Lab. "The government seems to have already narrowed down its solutions by depending only on heavy road infrastructure projects."
Prof Verma urged the government to create solutions for moving people from one place to the other rather than building infrastructure to move vehicles. He suggested examining an underground metro network, which has a longer utility value and higher carrying capacity, before deciding on tunnel roads.
"We are planning to streamline infrastructure in such a way that it is citizen-friendly and mobility-friendly. Our aim is to create solutions that prevent and fix problems. We want to ensure that people are able to get around smoothly, whether on pavements, public transport systems or personal vehicles," said M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Member of Brand Bengaluru Committee.