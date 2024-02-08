Govt officials inspect citizens' waterway project in Shanthinagar

Bengaluru: Senior government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, on Tuesday inspected the Koramangala Valley, developed as the citizens’ waterway project by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Shalini directed the officials to complete the project quickly and clear the encroachments.
Besides developing the 9.2-km valley between KR market and Bellandur lake, the BBMP is building a 5 MLD wastewater treatment plant near Kumbaragundi.
Shalini noticed sewage water flowing into the canal near the Shanthinagar bus station, despite the BBMP building a stormwater drain. BWSSB officials suggested that an intermediate sewage pumping station must be constructed to stop wastewater from flowing into the drain. The station, they said, is proposed on the property belonging to
KSRTC.
As part of the project, the BBMP also proposed retaining walls of architectural models, ground-level bridges on both sides of the stormwater drain, greening, decorative electrical installations, granite installations, gardening, and footpaths, among others. Some of these works are currently underway.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Special Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand were also present during the inspection.