<p>Bengaluru: With the state government reviving the long-pending Intermediate Ring Road (IRR) project around Bengaluru, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has finalised the road alignment largely in line with the original 2007 plan, while introducing limited changes in the Nelamangala and Anekal-Hoskote stretches.</p>.<p>The move also means fresh development activity along the revised alignment, including approvals for new building plans, will not be allowed by different planning authorities.</p>.B-SMILE floats tender for ORR revamp in Bengaluru.<p>Officials said the new alignment broadly follows the IRR proposal first cleared by the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority in October 2006, with a preliminary notification issued in January 2007. The project envisages a 210-km orbital corridor connecting key growth centres including Tattekere, Harohalli, Bidadi, Tavarekere, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Dommasandra and Anekal.</p>.<p>While most of the original alignment has been retained, officials confirmed that the Anekal-Hoskote section earlier proposed under the IRR has been dropped and instead aligned with the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) plan. Similarly, minor modifications have been introduced in the Nelamangala segment, as the stretch has already witnessed development activity.</p>.<p>The revival follows a series of legal and administrative developments. In August 2022, the Karnataka High Court permitted the government to technically drop the IRR project after authorities submitted that the stretch already had several roads. Subsequently, in January 2023, the government treated roads developed by the Public Works Department, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited, district roads and National Highways as the IRR, dropping the 2007 plan. A revised notification was issued in March 2023.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar decided to revive the project, stating that the region is seeing rapid development activity but lacks an adequate road network. Officials also noted that the existing road width ranged from 9 metres to 30 metres, while the original IRR design envisaged a uniform 90-metre-wide corridor.</p>.<p>As a result, the government has opted to proceed on the basis of the 2006 preliminary notification and revive the project. Officials said the government would take up the project in phases of 20 km, with the aim of gradually building the entire road. “We are now preparing a feasibility study,” an officer said.</p>