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Govt restores original IRR plan with minor changes in Bengaluru

The move also means fresh development activity along the revised alignment, including approvals for new building plans, will not be allowed by different planning authorities.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 20:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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