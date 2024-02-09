Bengaluru: Govt revives 10-storey building plan inside Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: Despite opposition, the Congress-led state government has revived the plan of constructing a 10-storey annex for the Karnataka High Court inside the Cubbon Park premises.
The plan was kept on hold for the last five years after environmentalists and heritage lovers opposed any construction activity inside Bengaluru’s largest lung space.
Sources in the horticulture department told DH that there have been several meetings to discuss the old proposal of constructing a new building by razing the old Election Commission (EC) office, which is situated between the Press Club and the old KGID Building. The department is armed with a high court order delivered by a single bench in October 2019, which allowed construction without cutting trees.
"We will make the final decision in a week’s time,” a senior official of the horticulture department, which maintains Cubbon Park, told DH.
The revival of the plan has, however, come as a shock to activists who have been trying to save the last remaining open spaces in the city. "We strongly oppose the plan to approve construction of a 10-storey building as an annexe to the high court within the Cubbon Park premises,” S Umesh Kumar, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, said.
"The building, besides encroaching upon the park area, will lead to an increase in both human and vehicular traffic. We urge the government to immediately rescind the order,” he said.
No construction activity had come up within Cubbon Park ever since the government came up with the Karnataka Government Park (Preservation) Act in 1975.
In October 2019, however, the high court permitted the government to demolish and put up construction in place of the old Election Commissioner's office as per the approved plan.
Citing the lack of open spaces in the city, activists were up in arms against the government's move to build a new structure inside Cubbon Park. They have suggested the government to construct the annex building elsewhere.