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Govt school enrolment fell by over 15% since 2022: Data

The government has attributed the drop in enrolment to parents’ desire that their children receive English education, preference of central syllabus, migration and the mushrooming of private schools.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:02 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:02 IST
India NewsBengaluruenrolmentKarnakataDaddalakadu Government School

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