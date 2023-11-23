Govt sets up leopard task force for Bengaluru; minister seeks report on man-elephant conflict

Bengaluru: The state government on Thursday set up a task force to address concerns over the sightings of leopards in Bengaluru while Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre urged officials to take steps to prevent such incidents during man-elephant conflicts.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who held a meeting with senior officials of the department, said the task force will begin functioning in two days. "There are repeated sightings of leopards on the outskirts of the city. We have issued an order for setting up a task force which will begin functioning within the next two days," he said.

The department's order said the task force will cover Kaggalipura, Anekal, Yelahanka, Hosakote, K R Puram ranges in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Divisions. It cited the January 2023 notification to explain the functions of the task force.

Four teams—each comprising two guards, one driver and 10 outsourced staff will—will keep a tab on leopard movements by regularly visiting the areas where sightings have been reported. They will report to the chief conservator of forests who will coordinate with the deputy commissioner.