Govt suspends KAS officer for 'siding' with advertising firm

Bengaluru: In a rare move, the state government suspended a KAS officer for withholding key information from its lawyer, which helped an advertising firm win a crucial case in the High Court of Karnataka.
The BBMP recommended the suspension of Sridhar Murthy, Assistant Commissioner (Advertisement), after losing the legal battle in December.
The case pertains to Avinashi Advertisers, which was permitted to display advertisements in and around the Hebbal flyover under a public-private partnership by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in May 2018. The firm owed Rs 16.27 crore to the BBMP as advertisement tax and licence fees.
The BBMP first issued the demand notice in September 2023. The firm filed an objection but the BBMP stuck to its ground. In November 2023, the company approached the high court and received a favourable order a month later.
During an internal discussion, the BBMP’s lawyer informed the higher-ups how the file related to the case was not shared despite multiple requests. The lawyer squarely blamed Murthy for not sharing the file. He was also accused of not informing the special commissioner (revenue) about the court case.
Following an inquiry, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath wrote to the government, recommending the suspension of the KAS officer for causing a revenue loss of Rs 16.27 crore to the BBMP.
In the suspension order, the government pointed out that the officer did not act in the government’s interest despite knowing the sensitive and serious nature of the case.
Sources said the high court order derailed the BBMP’s move to recover Rs 300 crore from many advertisers.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:39 IST