Govt to rebrand Peripheral Ring Road as Bengaluru Business Corridor

Dy CM D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said a global tender would be floated by the end of this week to implement the project, which has remained on the drawing board for the last 20 years. The land-losers, he said, would be compensated fairly. “There is a lot of pressure on the government to denotify the land but we will not do it. The project is needed to ease traffic. Since there will be a lot of business activities on both sides of the road, we are renaming the project,” Shivakumar, who hold the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said.