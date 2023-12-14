Govt to reduce home builders' licence fees in Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, who represents Padmanabhanagar, said the Bill has hiked licence fee from 0.18 per cent of the guidance value to 0.30 per cent. “Scrutiny fee is up from 0.09 per cent to 0.10 per cent. Ground rent has gone from 0.09 per cent to 0.25 per cent. Commencement certificate fee has increased from 0.11 per cent to 0.20 per cent. The government has already hiked power tariffs and milk prices,” he said.