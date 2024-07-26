Govt to take a decision on setting up polytrauma centre at NIMHANS: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday said the Centre will take a decision in coming days on setting up a polytrauma centre at NIMHANS Bengaluru North campus.

Replying to Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member C N Manjunath question in Lok Sabha, the Minister said the Ministry keeps taking decisions on setting up trauma centres wherever it is necessary. It is an ongoing process, he said.

On setting up a Trauma Centre on highways and expressways, the Minister said it has set up several such centres along highways. In days to come, many such centres would be set up depending on the requirement, he said in the Lower House.