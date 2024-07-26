Govt to take a decision on setting up polytrauma centre at NIMHANS: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday said the Centre will take a decision in coming days on setting up a polytrauma centre at NIMHANS Bengaluru North campus.
Replying to Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member C N Manjunath question in Lok Sabha, the Minister said the Ministry keeps taking decisions on setting up trauma centres wherever it is necessary. It is an ongoing process, he said.
On setting up a Trauma Centre on highways and expressways, the Minister said it has set up several such centres along highways. In days to come, many such centres would be set up depending on the requirement, he said in the Lower House.
Manjunath in his question said that there is a need to establish a postgraduate institute and a 300-bed polytrauma centre at NIMHANS Bengaluru North campus to ensure timely treatment to needy patients at an affordable cost.
He also said the Centre should take steps to set up at least one trauma centre at every 120 km of highways to treat road accidents victims.
Road traffic accidents are the fifth leading cause of death in our country. Patients with multiple injuries require immediate treatment in the golden hour.
Nearly 13% of deaths are due to road traffic accidents. Setting up trauma centres would help to give timely treatment to accident victims, Manjunath said.
Bengaluru has 1.65 lakh CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) beneficiaries with only 10 dispensaries compared to 17 in Chennai and Hyderabad. This needs to set up more CGHS dispensaries in Bengaluru, he said.
When Manjunath rose to ask a question, Speaker Om Birla said Manjunath is a 'world class surgeon' of the country.
Published 26 July 2024, 16:47 IST