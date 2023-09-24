'Grand Theft Auto' rickshaw roams on Bengaluru roads, netizens react

Bengaluru keeps witnessing many unique and out-of-the-box incidents that make it to the headlines. In one such crazy story, an auto rickshaw in the city has gone viral for the transformation it has got.
People usually transform bikes or cars to make them look unique or stylish, but recently a software engineer in Bengaluru came across an auto rickshaw during his ride, that had a lumbar support chair instead of the standard seat of an auto.
Anuj Bansal stumbled upon this auto and later posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account a picture showing the auto driver sitting on a lumbar support chair while driving comfortably through Bengaluru streets. The caption read, "Why should tech bros have all the fun?", referring to the fact that usually these types of chairs are used by gamers and the tech-savvy population.
The post got a flurry of comments, where netizens went crazy with the auto-rickshaw setup. The post has received more than two lakh views.
A user commented "Grand Theft Auto-Bangalore" with reference to the online game Grand Theft Auto. Another user commented, "Just Bangalore things."
"Bro has an ultra-realistic driving setup," wrote another.
This proves that Bengaluru is a city where people like to do things that are extraordinary, and this one has definitely made it to ever-growing list of exquisite Bengaluru moments.