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Greater Bengaluru Area property tax rebate extended till May 31

The extension assumes significance in light of concerns raised by apartment residents including the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) over confusion in the property tax payment process.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru newsproperty tax

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