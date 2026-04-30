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Greater Bengaluru Authority chief inspects Gandhi Bazaar

Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Harish Kumar joined the on-ground inspection, which examined the gap between the redesigned street’s intent and its current condition.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:24 IST
Bengaluru newsGandhi BazaarGBA

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