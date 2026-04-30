<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao inspected Gandhi Bazaar Main Road to address gaps in parking discipline, cleanliness, and traffic flow after persistent civic complaints.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Harish Kumar joined the on-ground inspection, which examined the gap between the redesigned street’s intent and its current condition.</p>.<p>The visit followed <span class="italic">DH’s</span> April 25 report on continuing issues at Gandhi Bazaar.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse: PM Modi mourns deaths, announces Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of deceased.<p>Guruprasad Rotti, Secretary of Heritage Basavanagudi Residents Welfare Forum, said the GBA commissioner stressed the need for strict parking regulations against footpath parking and ensured vendors operate only within designated zones while keeping the area free of garbage.</p>.<p>He also stressed that smoother traffic flow is essential, especially for emergency vehicles to pass through the stretch on time.</p>.<p>Citizen groups raised concerns over haphazard parking and encroachments, calling for consistent monitoring. The inspection reviewed pedestrian movement and compliance with the new street design.</p>.<p>The GBA commissioner directed officials to maintain traffic discipline, protect public utilities, and ensure cleanliness.</p>.<p>Residents said that while the visit signals a response to civic concerns, enforcement remains weak, with violations continuing despite clear guidelines.</p>