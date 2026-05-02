<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has generated close to 23 lakh e-khatas in a record time of 10 months, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Friday.</p>.<p>The initiative has garnered appreciation from citizens and in response to the work, the Central Government has awarded the National e-governance award (Gold), he noted.</p>.<p>“Close to ten lakh property owners have already received their e-khatas. We will start sending messages to the remaining 13 lakh of them to download and link their documents to the e khata,” Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>The GBA has generated 13 lakh e-khatas based on the property documents available with the city corporations. Since the e-khatas have been issued en masse, citizens have to link documents before any property transactions.</p>.Astrologer booked for sexually assaulting woman in Bengaluru.<p>“While e-khatas have been issued en masse, for safety and security of citizen property, before transacting their properties in KAVERI (sub-registrar) sotware, the citizens should seed the following in e-khata: owner Aadhaar, registered deed, property photo and GPS, and Bescom meter ID,” a statement by GBA said.</p>.<p><strong>Campaign</strong></p>.<p>The GBA will soon launch ‘Namma e-khata’ campaign to promote e-khata. As part of the campaign starting May 16, the city corporations will hold an open house meeting at 50 locations every Saturday. The public can attend these open house meetings to get their e khatas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The documents will be verified and e khatas will be issued immediately at the meetings. However, if there are some problems with the documents or if there is a need to conduct a spot inspection, our officials will get the e khata ready in 15 days,” Shivakumar said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The open house meetings will be held at government schools to manage the crowd and the GBA officials estimate to process at least 5,000 khatas every week.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Close to 200 officials have worked for over 10 months to prepare such a large number of e khatas and GBA has spent close to Rs two crore to generate the e-khatas.</p>