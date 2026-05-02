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Greater Bengaluru Authority generates e-khatas for 23L properties in 10 months

The initiative has garnered appreciation from citizens and in response to the work, the Central Government has awarded the National e-governance award (Gold), Shivakumar noted.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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