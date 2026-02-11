Menu
Greater Bengaluru Authority proposes boating in 10 lakes; seeks KTCDA nod

As a first step, the GBA has written to the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) seeking consent.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 21:18 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 21:18 IST
Bengaluru newsboatingGBA

