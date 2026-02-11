<p>Bengaluru: Boating may soon make a comeback in Bengaluru, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) proposing to introduce the activity in at least 10 lakes, including Ulsoor, Rachenahalli, Begur, Kaggadasapura and Rampura.</p>.<p>As a first step, the GBA has written to the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) seeking consent.</p>.<p>In a letter to the KTCDA, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the proposal aims to promote tourism.</p>.<p>The letter also noted that directions in this regard were issued by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh at a meeting held on January 7.</p>.<p>“There are a total of 183 lakes within the Greater Bengaluru Area, of which 10 have been identified on priority,” the letter stated. The responsibility of managing the proposed boating facilities has been entrusted to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). Revenue generated from the activity will be used for lake maintenance and improving water quality, the GBA said.</p>.Bengaluru: Male therapist arrested for misbehaving with Canadian delegate during spa in luxury hotel .<p>Earlier, the chief commissioner had clarified that the authority does not intend to permit diesel- or fuel-based boats. “We plan to use only non-polluting alternatives and ensure zero pollution, with minimal disturbance to aquatic life,” he had said.</p>.<p>V Ramprasad, founder of Friends of Lakes, welcomed the proposal, provided ecological concerns are addressed. “The BWSSB continues to discharge untreated sewage into several lakes. The foul smell keeps citizens away. We hope this move will push authorities to properly maintain lakes."</p>.<p>However, Sujith Nair, an IT professional who photographs birds at Kaggadasapura Lake, expressed reservations.</p>.<p>He said boating should not be introduced unless sewage inflow is stopped. “Kaggadasapura Lake has limited water. Rejuvenation has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The sewage treatment plant is yet to be completed, and pathway and bridge works are still pending,” he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Acreage of lakes identified for boating</strong></span></p>.<p>Ulsoor: 106 </p>.<p>Kaggadasapura: 40 </p>.<p>Nayandahalli: 15 </p>.<p>Sankey: 46 </p>.<p>Yelahanka: 292 </p>.<p>Rachenahalli: 131 </p>.<p>Vengaihnakere: 64 </p>.<p>Rampura: 188 </p>.<p>Begur: 137 </p>.<p>Madiwala: 268 </p>