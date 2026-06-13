Greater Bengaluru Authority sounds dengue alert as monsoon arrives in city    

<p>Bengaluru: With monsoon rains reaching the city, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun steps to prevent a rise in dengue cases.</p>.<p>Dr SS Madani, Chief Health Officer, GBA's Public Health Department, on Friday directed officials to take precautionary measures.</p>.<p>Dr Madani urged citizens to ensure rainwater does not collect in discarded items such as tyres, coconut shells, broken bottles, old refrigerators, flower pots and other waste materials.</p>.Rain problems persist in Bengaluru's ORR despite targeted interventions.<p>"Such items should be properly disposed of. People are also advised to use mosquito repellents and nets or screens to protect themselves from mosquito bites," he said.</p>.<p>GBA officials appealed to residents to consult doctors, healthcare staff or ASHA workers at city corporation and government hospitals if they experience fever or related symptoms.</p>.<p>Dengue is a viral disease spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. These mosquitoes breed in clean stagnant water and bite during daytime.</p>.<p>Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, and intense muscle and joint pain.</p>