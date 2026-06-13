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Greater Bengaluru Authority sounds dengue alert as monsoon arrives in city    

Dr SS Madani, Chief Health Officer, GBA's Public Health Department, on Friday directed officials to take precautionary measures.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmonsoondengue

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