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Greater Bengaluru Authority's 'Open House' for e-khata services begins today

Each of the five corporations has set up at least 10 centres, either on private school premises or at their own offices.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:44 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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