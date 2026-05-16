Greater Bengaluru Authority's 'Open House' for e-khata services begins today

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations will hold an ‘Open House’ at 52 locations across the city on Saturday to provide a one-stop solution for all e-khata-related services.</p>.<p>Each corporation has set up at least 10 centres, either on private school premises or at their own offices.</p>.<p>The venues will be equipped with staff, computers, printers, scanners and payment assistance systems to process applications. Services will include e-khata applications, issuance of new e-khatas and conversion of 'B' khata to 'A' khata, among others. Priority will be given to pending applications, corrections and complaints.</p>.GBA to open new centres for e-khata services across 52 locations.<p>First-time applicants will also be trained on how to apply.</p>.<p>“Senior officers and staff, including Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs), Revenue Inspectors (RIs), technical teams and civic amenities staff, will be present at the programme and provide on-the-spot disposal and redressal,” an official said.</p>.<p>Citizens have been asked to carry all property-related documents, identity proof and application details while visiting the centres. The initiative aims to reduce pendency, improve convenience, strengthen transparency and provide easy and citizen-friendly e-khata services.</p>