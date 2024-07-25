Greater Bengaluru Bill loaded with tax provisions

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, is loaded with many new provisions to tax different stakeholders, including common citizens.

The prominent tax provisions include the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) cess, development charges and entertainment tax, which are likely to draw flak from citizens.

The Congress government may be anticipating an increase in the administrative costs, once the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is restructured. This is because the bill has provisions to create a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as an apex body, up to 10 corporations and provides for similar discretion regarding the number of wards in each municipal body.