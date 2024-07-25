Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill put on hold, referred to House panel of Karnataka legislature

“This is a Bill to break Bengaluru. I seek a House committee composed of lawmakers from the Legislative Assembly and Council to study the Bill in order to give some shape to Bengaluru,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.

“The city will be in trouble if you push this Bill prepared by some officers. Keep the Bill pending for now,” Ashoka told Shivakumar.

Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S T Somashekhar also backed the idea of referring the Bill to a house committee. However, he hailed Shivakumar for “taking a historic decision” by introducing this Bill.

The Bill, introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday, allows Bengaluru to have up to 10 municipal corporations and a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) headed by the chief minister. The GBA will have financial and administrative functions, including “coordination, execution and administration of plans, schemes and major projects”.