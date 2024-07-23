Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Apart from them, the mayors of the city corporations, two members from each city corporation nominated by city corporation members will be a part of the GBA as members.

Bangalore Development Authority commissioner, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairperson, and managing directors of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, as well as Bengaluru police commissioner, chief executive officer of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority, chief town planner and engineer-in-chief of GBA, and the director of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services will be the ex-officio members.