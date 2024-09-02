Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Green chemistry, earth sciences and more: Research projects by students

The Anveshana programme, for classes 9 to 12, introduces students to scientific research, developing their competencies and attitudes toward science.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 21:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Twenty-eight students, including children from government and tribal schools, showcased their research projects on green chemistry, advanced and functional materials, food and agriculture, wellness and earth sciences at the Prayoga Institute for Education Research during the Anveshana Project Showcase on Friday. 

The Anveshana programme, for classes 9 to 12, introduces students to scientific research, developing their competencies and attitudes toward science.

During their presentations, the students demonstrated their abilities to defend and respond to critical questions from the panel, and this experience illustrated their understanding and innovative approaches to real-world scientific challenges, according to a release. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2024, 21:05 IST
BengaluruEducation

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT