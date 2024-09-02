Green chemistry, earth sciences and more: Research projects by students

Bengaluru: Twenty-eight students, including children from government and tribal schools, showcased their research projects on green chemistry, advanced and functional materials, food and agriculture, wellness and earth sciences at the Prayoga Institute for Education Research during the Anveshana Project Showcase on Friday.
The Anveshana programme, for classes 9 to 12, introduces students to scientific research, developing their competencies and attitudes toward science.
During their presentations, the students demonstrated their abilities to defend and respond to critical questions from the panel, and this experience illustrated their understanding and innovative approaches to real-world scientific challenges, according to a release.
