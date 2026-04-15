Green cover gone, Bengaluru baking. Now it is your problem to fix

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru's green cover has fallen from 78% to 6%, its natural cooling systems are gone, and the city is baking.</p>.<p>A new digital platform wants residents to stop complaining and start acting.</p>.<p>The Neighbourhoods of the Future (NOTF) platform, backed by the Rainmatter Foundation, has launched a hyperlocal data and project hub to address the city's worsening ecology.</p>.<p>Sathya Sankaran, Urban Strategy Lead at the Rainmatter Foundation, said the bigger obstacle to urban reform was not infrastructure, but mindset.</p>.<p>"Today, nobody cares or bothers about any issues in their neighbourhood; all have become consumers and only blame others. The idea is to have local ownership for a climate-friendly future," Sankaran said. "The idea behind the platform is to reach a point where more and more people think about civic issues," he added.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority calls for public role in reviving underused city spaces.<p>The loss of green cover, documented in a recent Indian Institute of Science (IISc) study, has stripped the city of its natural cooling capacity, leaving residents exposed as urban heat islands intensify across 369 wards.</p>.<p>The NOTF platform tracks seven climate sectors — water, energy and transportation among them — and sets targets, including 100% waste segregation by 2025 and a 40% reduction in PM10 air pollutants by 2026.</p>.<p>Around 14 active communities, including the Banashankari Environmental Forum and the Bellandur Development Forum, are already driving local interventions through the platform.</p>.<p>Beyond data, the platform functions as a civic matchmaking engine. Its Nudge Unit doesn’t just collect data, but it actively connects people’s needs (Asks) with solutions (Gives).</p>.<p>"Across cities, many communities are taking small, but meaningful steps improving walkability, managing waste better and increasing green cover. Through NOTF, we are building a platform to showcase and connect such inspiring initiatives and creating a marketplace of practical climate solutions," Sankaran said.</p>.<p>The platform also hosts a repository of success stories — among them, "Rethinking Urban Waste in Hebbagodi" and "The Corner That Became a Home" — as proof that hyperlocal action can yield tangible results.</p>.<p>Residents and solution providers can register at notf.in/join and share their community stories. </p>