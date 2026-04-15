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Green cover gone, Bengaluru baking. Now it is your problem to fix

A new digital platform wants residents to stop complaining and start acting.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:55 IST
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Umbrellas up as soaring temperatures drive visitors to seek shade outside the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. DH PHOTO/Ranju P
Umbrellas up as soaring temperatures drive visitors to seek shade outside the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. DH PHOTO/Ranju P
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:55 IST
Bengaluru

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