<p class="bodytext">For decades, renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai has used dance to explore spirituality and philosophy. In her latest solo production, ‘Beeja Earth Seed’, which will be staged on Saturday, she turns towards an important subject — the planet we inhabit and the choices shaping its future.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Presented by Bhoomija, the production moves beyond conventional themes associated with classical dance to engage with questions of environmental degradation, greed and the consequences of unchecked human ambition. “The work speaks about the beautiful, wondrous, and fertile planet we inherited and questions what human beings have done to it. It aims to be a strong commentary in the language of dance on the living planet,” she told <span class="italic">Metrolife</span>. </p>.Fandom and fame at K-pop event in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">A tree in the production serves as the narrator and witness, guiding audiences through a world populated by deer, swans, and other creatures. The production is inspired by Malavika’s long-standing fascination with trees and her admiration for naturalist David Attenborough’s documentaries. A phrase she encountered years ago while walking through a mountain forest also stayed with her: “I was once a seed that held its ground.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The solo work will feature a recorded score featuring more than 20 musicians, alongside two live musicians on stage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The production also incorporates a 360-degree ambisonic sound design by music producer Sai Shravanam and lighting by Niranjan Gokhale, creating what Malavika describes as “a deeply immersive experience”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The production premiered in Bengaluru, before touring cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai. Its international premiere took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC last year.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Beeja Earth Seed, June 6, 7 pm, at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com</span></p>