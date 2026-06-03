Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Green turn in Malavika Sarukkai's new work

Presented by Bhoomija, the production moves beyond conventional themes associated with classical dance to engage with questions of environmental degradation, greed and the consequences of unchecked human ambition.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 00:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us