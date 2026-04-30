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Grief outside, anger within: Families wait as CM Siddaramaiah's visit blocks hospital access after wall collapse in Bengaluru

Anger was directed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose visit to the hospital blocked access to the emergency ward, preventing families from reaching their injured relatives.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:47 IST
Bengaluru newsSiddaramaiahwall collapse

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