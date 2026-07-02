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Gruha Jyothi reverification begins; tenants fear exclusion

A Yelahanka resident said he had applied for the scheme under his wife’s name and she had passed away.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakapower

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