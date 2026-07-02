Gruha Jyothi reverification begins; tenants fear exclusion

<p>Bengaluru: Many people living in rented homes fear losing their benefits under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka government’s</a> Gruha Jyothi free power scheme as the energy department began reverifying beneficiaries on Wednesday.</p>.<p>As part of the door-to-door exercise, officials are asking beneficiaries to produce <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aadhaar">Aadhaar</a>, voter ID and other supporting documents.</p>.<p>The drive has sparked anxiety among tenants who moved into rented houses after July 2023 but continue to receive the benefit under the previous tenant’s name because the earlier beneficiary’s Aadhaar remains linked to the electricity connection.</p>.<p>“We moved into the house in April 2024, but the previous tenants had already linked their Aadhaar. There was no way for us to link ours unless they first delinked it,” said Vasantha L.</p>.<p>“We asked the landlord to help but there was no response. Since we were receiving the benefits, we continued with the arrangement. Now, during reverification, we are worried we could be left out because we cannot furnish the original beneficiary’s documents,” the Rajajinagar resident added. </p>.Gruha Jyothi: From July 1, Karnataka to start door-to-door verification of free power scheme beneficiaries.<p>A Yelahanka resident said he had applied for the scheme under his wife’s name and she had passed away. He is now unsure whether he will continue to receive the benefit.</p>.<p>“I didn’t know it could be delinked and was worried that doing so might prevent us from linking it again. So I left it unchanged,” said Vasu A.</p>.<p>However, the energy department said its staff visiting households for reverification would help residents delink the previous beneficiary’s details and update their records. No eligible beneficiary will be left out because of such changes, officials said.</p>.<p>“We’re updating our database as it has been three years since the scheme was launched. No beneficiary will be left out. If there is a change of tenant, we will update the new tenant’s details. If a beneficiary has passed away, we will update the details of the family member who is eligible. They will continue to get the benefits,” Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, told DH.</p>