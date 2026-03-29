<p>Bengaluru: In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has constituted a five-member expert committee to carry out a detailed geological and geotechnical appraisal of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, following state government's plan to build a six-lane tunnel road beneath the geoheritage site. </p>.<p>The committee has been tasked with conducting field inspections and assessing the potential impact of tunnelling on the Peninsular Gneissic Complex, a notified geoheritage formation within Lalbagh. It has been directed to submit its report within three weeks to the Additional Director General and Head of Department (Southern Region). </p>.<p>The panel will be led by senior GSI official K V Maruthi and includes experts from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad with specialisation in engineering geology and related fields. </p>.<p>The formation of the committee follows concerns raised by Bangalore South MP, L S Tejasvi Surya, who had written to the GSI in October 2025 seeking a scientific assessment of the tunnel project. In his letter, Surya warned that the proposed alignment could intersect the Lalbagh rock formation and flagged risks such as structural instability, rock fractures, and hydrological disruptions. </p>.<p>Lalbagh, apart from being considered as a jewel of Bengaluru - is also geologically significant, hosting some of the oldest rock formations in the Indian subcontinent. The proposed tunnel project has drawn scrutiny from experts and citizens alike as it requires about six acres of land in temporary basis and one acre permanently. </p>.<p>Earlier, BJP leaders including opposition leader R Ashoka and Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy had staged a protest in Lalbagh, demanding the dropping of tunnel road which connects Northern part of Bengaluru (Hebbal) with South (Central Silk Board). </p>.<p>The project - estimated to cost about Rs 18,000 crore - is taken up under public-private partnership with the state government providing 40% of the cost along with rights to collect toll for 40 years and leasing of five acres of property in the prime areas. Currently, the project has received two bidders and technical evaluation of the bids is underway. </p>