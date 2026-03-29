Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GSI sets up expert panel to study tunnel impact on Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden

The committee has been tasked with conducting field inspections and assessing the potential impact of tunnelling on the Peninsular Gneissic Complex.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 21:03 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaGeological Survey of IndiaLalbagh Botanical Garden

Follow us on :

Follow Us