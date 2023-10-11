Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GST officials have a bone to pick with Hoskote’s biryani hotspots

According to a statement by the department, the hotels are suppressing the GST turnover by changing the UPI accounts frequently.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 22:02 IST

Follow Us

The officials from the vigilance wing of the Commercial Tax Department, on Monday, conducted search operations at several non-vegetarian hotels in Hoskote.

According to a statement by the department, the hotels are suppressing the GST turnover by changing the UPI accounts frequently.

“The modus operandi is receiving payments by using numerous UPI accounts (in addition to cash) and constantly changing the UPI accounts so that the actual turnovers are suppressed and taxes are evaded. The hoteliers involved are not issuing tax invoices or bills of sale for supply of food items and proper books of accounts are not maintained,” a statement by the department said.

Over 50 officials were a part of the search and in one of the cases, they noted that nearly 30 UPI codes were being used.

Apart from the hotel premises, the officials also searched the residences of a few hotel owners and one of the owners possessed close to Rs 1.47 crore in cash and the officials reported him to the Income Tax department.

Most of the hotels are well known for selling Biryani and non-vegetarian dishes.  

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 22:02 IST)
BengaluruCrimeGSTCorruption

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT