GST officials have a bone to pick with Hoskote’s biryani hotspots

The officials from the vigilance wing of the Commercial Tax Department, on Monday, conducted search operations at several non-vegetarian hotels in Hoskote.
According to a statement by the department, the hotels are suppressing the GST turnover by changing the UPI accounts frequently.
“The modus operandi is receiving payments by using numerous UPI accounts (in addition to cash) and constantly changing the UPI accounts so that the actual turnovers are suppressed and taxes are evaded. The hoteliers involved are not issuing tax invoices or bills of sale for supply of food items and proper books of accounts are not maintained,” a statement by the department said.
Over 50 officials were a part of the search and in one of the cases, they noted that nearly 30 UPI codes were being used.
Apart from the hotel premises, the officials also searched the residences of a few hotel owners and one of the owners possessed close to Rs 1.47 crore in cash and the officials reported him to the Income Tax department.
Most of the hotels are well known for selling Biryani and non-vegetarian dishes.