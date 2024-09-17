Guards rescue man attempting suicide on Bengaluru metro track; Purple line services disrupted

Bengaluru: Security guards acted in the nick of time to save a 30-year-old man who attempted to kill himself by jumping on the track at the Jnanabharathi metro station in western Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, Namma Metro said.

The man, identified as Siddharth, a native of Bihar, jumped on the track as a metro train chugged into Jnanabarathi at 2.13 pm. Security staff immediately activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) to cut off the power supply to the 750V third rail, and the man did not suffer any injuries, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said in a statement.

The incident disrupted train services on the entire Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta) for 17 minutes, with full services restored only at 2.30 pm. Between 2.13 pm and 2.30 pm, two short-loop trains were operated till Mysuru Road, instead of the terminal station of Challaghatta, the BMRLC added.