Guards rescue man attempting suicide on Bengaluru metro track; Purple line services disrupted

Bengaluru: Security guards acted in the nick of time to save a 30-year-old man who attempted to kill himself by jumping on the track at the Jnanabharathi metro station in western Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, Namma Metro said.
The man, identified as Siddharth, a native of Bihar, jumped on the track as a metro train chugged into Jnanabarathi at 2.13 pm. Security staff immediately activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) to cut off the power supply to the 750V third rail, and the man did not suffer any injuries, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said in a statement.
The incident disrupted train services on the entire Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta) for 17 minutes, with full services restored only at 2.30 pm. Between 2.13 pm and 2.30 pm, two short-loop trains were operated till Mysuru Road, instead of the terminal station of Challaghatta, the BMRLC added.
This was the fourth suicide or suicide attempt at a metro station in Bengaluru this year.
On June 10, a man sustained a head injury after jumping on the track at the Hosahalli metro station, disrupting train services on the Purple Line for over half an hour.
On January 5, a 23-year-old man from Kerala jumped on the metro track as a train arrived at the Jalahalli station. He suffered head injuries but survived.
On March 21, a 19-year-old student from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) died after jumping onto the tracks at the Deepanjali Nagar station.
BMRCL Plans To Install Platform Screen Doors
These incidents have prompted calls to install platform screen doors/gates (PSDs/PSGs) at metro stations. The BMRCL has planned to install PSDs at Majestic and Central College metro stations, according to its Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao.
According to the BMRCL, installing PSDs/PSGs at existing stations would require re-evaluating design aspects and retrofitting. The process would also entail shutting down existing stations for many days.
The cost of installing PSDs/PSGs at existing stations is estimated at upwards of Rs 500 crore, Rao said. "We are serious about safety at metro stations and will take appropriate action based on the directions of the state government," he told DH.
PSDs/PSGs are synchronised with train movements and designed to prevent people from jumping onto the tracks. They also result in energy savings due to lower air-conditioning requirements at underground stations.
Many metro stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have PSDs/PSGs.
The BMRCL has installed railings on one platform at the Majestic interchange station to ensure overcrowding does not result in accidents. It plans to install railings at all busy stations.
PSDs/PSGs will be installed at 18 stations on the Pink Line and 31 stations on the Blue Line (Silk Board-KR Pura-Airport).