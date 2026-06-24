Guide to finding the best work cafes in Bengaluru

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cafes">Cafes</a> in the city have become unofficial workspaces for individuals seeking a quiet corner and teams that have outgrown their offices.</p>.<p>But with so many options available, how do you find a space that ticks all the boxes — reliable WiFi, ample charging points and noise levels that do not disrupt your flow of thoughts?</p>.<p>Aryan Pravin Rai has a solution. The 22-year-old product builder has created Workcafes.in, a website to help users find cafes suited to their work needs.</p>.<p>“While I enjoy working from cafes, it was always difficult to find the right one. A Google search gives so many options, but there is no way to filter them according to specific requirements,” he says.</p>.Working in shops and cafes, refugees hardest hit by coronavirus jobs cuts.<p>Using large language models (LLMs) to analyse data from more than 1,000 cafes, Aryan curated a list of over 200 work-friendly spots across 20 localities. </p><p>The website classifies them into four categories: ‘Best for work’, ‘Cheapest good coffee’, ‘Hidden gems’ and ‘Built for deep focus’. Listings include details such as timings, seating, power outlets, noise levels, peak hours, and food options. Users can also suggest new cafes and report inaccuracies.</p>.<p>The website also features a colour-coded map that rates cafes according to how work-friendly they are.“I personally call cafes to verify information, and keep listings updated,” he says.</p>.<p>The website has garnered around 1,000 unique visitors since it went live last Sunday. Aryan hopes to eventually partner with cafes and offer subscription plans for people who regularly work from these spaces.</p>.<p>Details on workcafes.in</p>