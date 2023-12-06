Guided walks to uncover history

The temple was constructed over 500-600 years, and its architecture is influenced by numerous dynasties like the Cholas, the Gangas, the Rashtrakootas, and the Vijayanagar and Hoysala empires. The walk will include a visit to three shrines at the temple: the northern shrine called Bhoganandishwara; the southern shrine, Arunachaleshwara; and the middle shrine called Uma Maheshwari. It will also include stops at subsidiary structures within the temple complex, kalyanis (step wells), and terraced colonnades. The walk will end at the abandoned British Cemetery at Sultanpet. The cemetery houses 12 identified graves of British officers, their wives and children, dating roughly to the time after the defeat of Tipu Sultan in 1799.