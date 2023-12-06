Guided walks to uncover history

Want to know more about the history of Cubbon Park and Nandi Hills, and their surroundings? Historian and storyteller, Siddharth Raja, will give an introduction into the history of these places through two walks. They are part of the ongoing Unboxing BLR Habba.
The walk (on Thursday) will start from the Eastern Gate. The route covers Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, Century Club, the High Court, Vidhana Soudha, the statue of Sir Mark Cubbon, the bandstand, the statue of Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, besides the King Edward VII statue and the statue of Queen Victoria. It will end at Queen’s Circle. Siddharth will offer insights into the significance of the park’s buildings, and the park’s growth. For instance, at the High Court, Siddharth will explain “how the ‘Attara Kacheri’ (High Court) symbolises the rendition of the Mysore State to the Wadiyars in 1881”.
On Sunday, the Nandi Valley walk will begin at the Bhoganandishwara Temple at the foothills. “I will share insights about the five scattered hills there — a broken chain of hills all the way up to Andhra Pradesh. Participants will learn about the geological origins of the Southern Plateau. We will discuss the 1,200 years of the temple’s existence,” Siddharth shares.
The temple was constructed over 500-600 years, and its architecture is influenced by numerous dynasties like the Cholas, the Gangas, the Rashtrakootas, and the Vijayanagar and Hoysala empires. The walk will include a visit to three shrines at the temple: the northern shrine called Bhoganandishwara; the southern shrine, Arunachaleshwara; and the middle shrine called Uma Maheshwari. It will also include stops at subsidiary structures within the temple complex, kalyanis (step wells), and terraced colonnades. The walk will end at the abandoned British Cemetery at Sultanpet. The cemetery houses 12 identified graves of British officers, their wives and children, dating roughly to the time after the defeat of Tipu Sultan in 1799.
Siddharth will talk about the Siege of Nundydroog, the well-known skirmish between the troops of Tipu Sultan and the East India Company in 1791.
These walks will continue even after the Habba.
The Cubbon Park walk will be held on December 7, 7 am to 9 am, and the Nandi Valley walk will be held on December 10, 8 am to 12.30 pm. For details, email to nandivalleywalks@gmail.com