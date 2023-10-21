Gully boys: Sprinkle of yellow amid sea of green as city gets bowled over

Bengaluru: The Cricket World Cup juggernaut rolled into Bengaluru on Friday as the city hosted the crucial Pakistan versus Australia encounter.
Despite the game not involving Team India, a sizeable crowd thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which hosted a ODI World Cup fixture after 12 years. A sprinkle of yellow was visible in the galleries as a few Aussie fans turned up to cheer their squad, which won by 62 runs.
Not to be forgotten, Indian supporters donning the familiar blue packed the galleries by 1 pm. They may be outnumbered, but Pakistan fans with their green jerseys were present to watch their stars play in India.
The Pakistani fans converged on the city from different parts of India. Friends Mujab Moosa and Nazir, who landed in Bengaluru on Thursday from Kerala’s Kannur, told DH that they were here to show their love for the game. While Moosa donned green to root for Pakistan, Nazir cheered for the Aussies.
“I am here to witness Babar’s classy batting and his cover drive. Just for once I want to watch Babar Azam play a cover drive live,” Moosa said.
An eight-member group that arrived from Kashmir to watch Pakistan confessed they were Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi fans.
Loitering around the stadium were vendors with paint and a brush offering to coat the fans’ cheeks for Rs 10 or Rs 20.
Shruthi K stood out among the vendors as she did the painting job for free. “I love painting and when I paint for free, people are happy. So, it's a double delight for me. A lot of them are asking me to paint flags, but I am painting daisies as well."
Strict bandobast
Two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) oversaw the CBD area with more than 1,000 law and order police personnel and more than 500 traffic policemen deputed at the stadium.
With four KSRP vehicles on duty, nine Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 28 inspectors, 120 sub-inspectors, and over 900 policemen were present for crowd control.
Saidulu Adavath, DCP (North), told DH that the police personnel were deployed around the stadium by 10 am after a briefing by their superior officers.
Police said the place gradually began to fill by 1 pm and in 20 minutes, Queens Road and MG Road were flooded with cricket fans. Despite heavy police presence, this reporter witnessed two people selling tickets in black opposite the stadium. Tickets worth Rs 2,000 were going for Rs 4,000.
Roads littered
In a few hours of the match starting, the bustling Queens Road and MG Roads were piled with plastic waste. Shiny plastic bags floated around everywhere after fans removed jerseys and wrappers of chocolates and other eatables.
No black attire, no 'Pakistan' slogan
Giri Sandeep, a marketing professional from Erode, said security personnel asked him to remove his black cap. “They were objecting to my black pants, too, but I requested them to allow it,” he said.
A video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in which a fan was seen being stopped by a policeman from raising slogans. “It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at the game,” the user wrote. “This totally goes against what the sport is about,” he added.