Gusty winds, hail storms witnessed in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Just as Karnataka State Natural Disaster Centre (KSNDC) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, rain started lashing many parts of the state, including Bengaluru. Some places like Kolar and Anekal witnessed heavy gusty winds and hailstorms too.

According to KSNDC, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya. Mysuru, Ramanagara and Tumakuru are the districts that have been issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, netizens started posting videos of the thunderstorm in and around Bengaluru on various social media platforms.