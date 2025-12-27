<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old gym trainer allegedly died by suicide in Nelamangala Town on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The family of the deceased alleged that blackmail by a married woman drove him to take the extreme step. He had made a video call to the woman, with whom he was allegedly involved, to inform her that he was going to end his life, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Dileep, a resident of Vajarahalli.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred around 11.15 pm after he returned home from the gym and went into his room.</p>.Bengaluru: Man dies by suicide after video call with 'girlfriend'.<p>After some time, his sister Vinutha received a message on Instagram from a woman stating that her brother had decided to end his life and asking her to check on him. The family broke open the door, found him hanging, and alerted the police.</p>.<p>Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Dileep had met the 42-year-old married woman at a gym, and the acquaintance soon developed into a relationship.</p>.<p>The woman, who had delivered a baby boy eight months ago, allegedly pressured him to continue the relationship. However, Dileep had recently got engaged to another woman. On learning about this, the accused woman allegedly objected to the marriage and threatened that she would not allow him to marry anyone else.</p>.<p>Distressed over the developments, Dileep took the extreme step.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by his father, Ramesh, Nelamangala Town police have registered a case of abetment of suicide. The accused woman is absconding, police added.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</span></p>