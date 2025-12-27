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Gym trainer dies by suicide in Bengaluru; kin alleges blackmail

The family of the deceased alleged that blackmail by a married woman drove him to take the extreme step.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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