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Gym WhatsApp group dispute turns violent, six held for assaulting youth in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar

On May 18, an argument broke out in the gym’s WhatsApp group over bodybuilding-related discussions. During the exchange, Ansh allegedly made derogatory remarks against Iliyaz.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeSanjaynagar

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