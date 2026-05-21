<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>City Police arrested six persons in connection with the assault of a youth following a dispute in a gym WhatsApp group. The incident took place in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar area.</p><p>The victim, identified as Ansh Thakur, is a degree student who also works part-time as a gym trainer.</p><p>According to police, Ansh had earlier trained under a private gym trainer named Iliyaz in 2023. However, the two had reportedly not been in contact for the past six months.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest six in dacoity & assault case linked to college dispute.<p>On May 18, an argument broke out in the gym’s WhatsApp group over bodybuilding-related discussions. During the exchange, Ansh allegedly made derogatory remarks against Iliyaz. Another trainee, identified as Matin, allegedly objected to the comments and threatened Ansh for speaking against the trainer.</p><p>On May 19, Matin and his associates allegedly came near Ansh’s house, on two two-wheelers, under the pretext of speaking with him and assaulted him. The attack was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, visuals of which have surfaced locally. </p><p>One more video which looks like a recording from a handheld device has also gone viral.</p><p>The incident also created panic among residents, who alerted the police.</p><p>Based on the CCTV footage, Sanjaynagar Police has registered a case and arrested all the accused for further investigation.</p>