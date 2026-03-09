<p>Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-deve-gowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> on Sunday called on women members of his party to contest the elections to five civic bodies of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in large numbers. </p>.<p>“In the 369 wards across GBA, check the seats which JD(S) can contest. They decide on how many women are to contest,” said the former PM, at an event organised by JD(S) women's wing to mark International Women's Day. </p>.Modi, Shah will decide whether H D Kumaraswamy should become CM: Deve Gowda .<p>“It was we who provided 33 per cent reservation for women in all government departments. Today, it has been implemented in civic bodies and I am satisfied with it. Our leaders and cadre should tell this to the people,” Gowda said.</p>.<p>Noting that women’s reservation might be introduced during next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections if delimitation process is completed, he said 75-80 women may have to contest elections to the Assembly, which has 224 seats. </p>