Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

H D Deve Gowda calls on women members of JD(S) to contest in Bengaluru's GBA polls

'In the 369 wards across GBA, check the seats which JD(S) can contest. They decide on how many women are to contest,' said the former PM.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsH D Deve GowdaGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us