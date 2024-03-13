H2Ouch: Bengaluru's car washes crunch under water restrictions

This dilemma has resulted in a sharp decline in business, particularly during the February to April period, traditionally a slow season for car washes, which has now been exacerbated by the BWSSB's restrictions. The cost of washing vehicles has remained relatively stable, despite the heightened price of water tankers and the overarching scarcity of water, with two-wheelers being washed for between Rs 100 and Rs 250, and the price for four-wheelers varying according to the size and make of the vehicle.