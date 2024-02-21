Habitual Bengaluru thief’s arrest reveals 11 house break-in cases  

Bengaluru: The arrest of a habitual thief, who has been evading the police since 2019, has unearthed 11 house break-in cases in southeastern Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.
The accused Sunil, a resident of BTM Layout, used to target houses in and around the Mico Layout area when the occupants would be away at work during the day. Sunil used to break open the locks, enter the house and flee with jewellery and other valuables.
During questioning, the Mico Layout police found that Sunil, who has studied only till class 9, sold the valuables and used the proceeds to satisfy his vices and his addiction to online betting.
When the police ran Sunil’s fingerprints on their database after his arrest, they found his involvement in 11 house break-ins in Mico Layout station — two in 2019, four in 2022, four in 2023 and one in 2024.
From Sunil’s possession, the police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 30.15 lakh, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler that he allegedly used in his crimes.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:49 IST)