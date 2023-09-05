Habitual drug peddler booked  

The CCB's Anti-Narcotics Wing has arrested a habitual drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act .
The suspect Akhilesh Kumar, 30, was involved in drug peddling since 2018 and had cases in Whitefield, Adugodi, Chamrajpet and Cottonpet in his name, police said.
Police revealed that Kumar, a native of Bihar, walked out of jail and repeatedly got involved in drug peddling cases despite being arrested several times under the NDPS Act. He also skipped the court sessions.
Joint Commissioner (Crime) SD Sharanappa submitted a report about Kumar to Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda. The police commissioner then ordered the drug peddler’s detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.